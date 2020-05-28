No charges filed in Pike County Sheriff’s deputy-involved shooting

No charges will be filed in a sheriff’s deputy-involved shooting earlier this month.

Pike County’s Chief Deputy Prosecutor found that Deputy Paul Collier acted to defend himself or others when he fatally shot 69-year-old Michael Faries on May 3rd.

Deputy Collier and other officers responded to Faries’ home after he called 911 saying that he and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them.

Collier fatally shot Faries after he told the deputy that he had a gun but refused to remove his hands from his pockets.