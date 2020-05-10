No injuries reported after three-vehicle accident in Jasper

No injuries are reported after a three-vehicle accident in Jasper on Friday morning.
Police say that 62-year-old John Divine of Loogootee was driving southbound on US 231 approaching 36th.
Witnesses tell police that Divine turned into the intersection after the light turned red, crashing into 58-year-old Terry Gobert of Jasper, who was proceeding through the intersection with a green light.
The accident caused Gobert to slide through the intersection, crashing into 40-year-old Nathan Hawkins of Jasper.
Divine was cited for disregarding a traffic signal.
Divine’s Dodge Truck suffered $1,000.
Gobert’s Ford Econoline suffered $12,500 in damages.
Hawkins’s Silverado suffered $500 in damages.
