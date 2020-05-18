Northeast Dubois Class of 2020 Getting Parade

Northeast Dubois’ Class of 2020 will be getting its own parade.

This Saturday, May 23rd, the Northeast Dubois Class of 2020 will be honored during a parade, sponsored by parents of the class.

The parade will begin at the Dubois Community Park at 6:30 pm. Seniors will need to arrive at the park at 5:30 pm. Seniors are encouraged to decorate their vehicles. Prizes will be given for best school spirit decorations, best COVID-19 decoration, and best Future Plans Decorations.

Only one student and their family are allowed per vehicle. Students can only ride together if they live in the same house.