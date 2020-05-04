OptumServe opening testing site at Jasper National Guard Armory this week

State health officials are expanding the state’s testing efforts.

The Indiana State Department of Health and OptumServe Health Services is opening 20 additional sites in National Guard Armories, including the armory in Jasper.

The Jasper National Guard Armory is located at 1481 Bartley Street.

This week, the site is open Wednesday through Friday from 7 am to 7 pm.

Appointments are required and the site is drive-thru only.

To schedule an appointment, head to lhi.care/covidtesting.

To see a state map of testing sites, visit: Click Here