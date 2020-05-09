Otwell canceling most of July 4th festivities because of COVID-19 pandemic

Otwell’s 4th of July celebration will be a bit different this year.

The Jefferson Township Ruritan Club says they are canceling most of the July 4th festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was originally a 3-day event.

According to a statement released on Friday, the events scheduled to still go on are:

-the parade

-BBQ chicken and rib dinners

-ice cream sales

-and fireworks.

Further decisions on these events will be determined by the local, state, and federal guidelines.

The club says they will strictly abide by the CDC guidelines with PPE and social distancing for the events that do go on.

For more information, visit the Otwell 4th of July Celebration Facebook page.