Paoli man behind bars after battering his mother

A Paoli man is felony charges after allegedly beating his mother over the weekend.

Indiana State Troopers responded to a hospital in Corydon to investigate a battery incident that occurred in Orange County on Sunday.

While investigating, police discovered that 45-year-old Jerry Archer began battering his 62-year-old mother the evening of May 9th.

We’re told the battery continued through the night and into the next morning.

According to a press release, the victim’s statement states that Archer also ripped out her hair, held a gun to her head, put a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her multiple times during the incident.

Troopers tell us the victim convinced Archer to let her leave so she could visit her mother on Mother’s Day.

After leaving the house, we’re told the victim went to the Harrison County Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Archer was located at a Paoli residence on Sunday night and was taken into custody without further incident.

Archer was booked into the Orange County Jail and charged with domestic battery causing serious bodily injury, communication-intimidation, criminal confinement, and strangulation. More charges are expected to be filed.