Paoli Walmart to Have Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site

Paoli Walmart will have a drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Site at their location, starting today.

Walmart announced yesterday that they will be opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at six different locations around the state, one of these locations being in Paoli. The rest are located in Indianapolis, Camby, and Greenwood.

Testing sites will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7:00 am to 9:00 am, weather permitting.

Those who are being tested are asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility, an ID check, and the self-administered test.

The self-administered nasal swab test will be observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure that the test is taken correctly.