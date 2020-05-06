Rotary Club of Jasper postpones 2020 ATHENA Awards event

The Rotary Club of Jasper is postponing it’s 2020 ATHENA Awards event until 2021.

The ninth annual ATHENA International Leadership Award event was previously scheduled for August 20th.

The ATHENA committee and Rotary Club members were involved in making the ultimate decision.

A new date has not yet been determined.

Committee Chair for ATHENA nominations, Joyce Fleck, says “Nominations created and submitted for 2020 should be resubmitted in 2021 when we can fully resume giving everyone and every detail the full attention and recognition deserved.” The nomination form featured on our website www.jasperrotary.com will be used for 2021. We thank our ATHENA sponsors German American, Kimball Electronics, Kimball International, MasterBrand Cabinets, and Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center platinum level sponsors and are communicating with them and our keynote speaker Kristie Juster regarding the change to the 2020 event.”

Founded in 1982 by Martha Mertz, ATHENA® International is a non-profit organization that seeks to support, develop and honor women leaders. The program inspires women to reach their full potential and strives to create balance in leadership worldwide. Supporting, honoring, and developing women leaders are the foundations of the ATHENA Leadership Model®, developed through a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.