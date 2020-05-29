Shipments of PPE Being Delivered To Local Nursing Homes

Shipments of PPE are being delivered to local nursing homes in the area.

On April 30th, United States Vice President Mike Pence directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate shipments of Personal Protective Equipment to over 15,000 nursing homes across the United States. Each shipment would provide a 14 day supply of PPE to the staff working at said nursing homes.

Area nursing homes receiving PPE are

Brookside Village in Jasper

Skilled Caring Center of Memorial Hospial in Jasper

Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper

Hildegard Health Center in Ferdinand

Core of Dale in Dale

Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport

Golden Living Center-Petersburg in Petersburg

Loogootee Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Loogootee

Loogootee Nursing Center in Loogootee

Washington Nursing Center in Washington

The Villages at Oak Ridge in Washington

To learn more, visit FEMA.gov.