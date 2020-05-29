Shipments of PPE are being delivered to local nursing homes in the area.
On April 30th, United States Vice President Mike Pence directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate shipments of Personal Protective Equipment to over 15,000 nursing homes across the United States. Each shipment would provide a 14 day supply of PPE to the staff working at said nursing homes.
Area nursing homes receiving PPE are
Brookside Village in Jasper
Skilled Caring Center of Memorial Hospial in Jasper
Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper
Hildegard Health Center in Ferdinand
Core of Dale in Dale
Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport
Golden Living Center-Petersburg in Petersburg
Loogootee Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Loogootee
Loogootee Nursing Center in Loogootee
Washington Nursing Center in Washington
The Villages at Oak Ridge in Washington
To learn more, visit FEMA.gov.
Be the first to comment on "Shipments of PPE Being Delivered To Local Nursing Homes"