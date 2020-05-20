Southridge Class of 2020 To Be Lead Through Huntingburg By Motorcade

Southridge’s Class of 2020 is going to have its own motorcade this Friday.

This Friday at 7:00 pm, the Southridge High School Class of 2020 will be honored in a motorcade that will go through the City of Huntingburg. The class will be supported by local fire and police personnel.

The community is invited to come out to support the graduating class.

The motorcade will start at Southridge High School, travel north on State Road 231, and finishing out on Phoenix Drive.