Southridge Middle School releases end of year textbook collection schedule

As the school year comes to a close, many schools are sending out textbook collection schedules to parents and students.

But this year, it will be a little different. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials are also implementing certain safety guidelines.

Southridge Middle School released the following schedule this past week:

Students will return textbooks and other school materials on the following days:

-May 27th for 6th grade and 7th grade

-May 28th for 8th grade

The tentative dates for students to come and retrieve personal belongings from their lockers and return school materials left in their lockers are:

-July 7th– 6th grade

-July 8th– 7th grade

-July 9th– 8th grade

We’re told these dates could change. We will keep you updated on any changes.