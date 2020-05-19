Spencer County 4-H Fair To Go Virtual for 2020

The Spencer County 4-H Fair will be held on a virtual platform this year.

Friday, May 15th Purdue University issued guidelines to County Extension Offices on requirements needed in order to hold an in-person 4-H fair. The Spencer County 4-H Association met Friday evening and carefully reviewed and considered all options and concluded that having a virtual fair is best to maintain the health and safety of 4-H families and participants. The Spencer County 4-H Association’s priority was and will always be the health and safety of its members and families.

While the 4-H Fair will not be in the traditional face- to- face format, 4-Hers will still be able to exhibit all projects, including livestock. More information will be sent to 4-H families in the coming days and weeks with instructions on how this process will work. The 4-H Association continues to work behind the scenes on an event to be held at a later date to celebrate the accomplishments of 4-Hers.

“Planning for this year’s 4-H fair began as soon as the 2019 fair ended. This was not a situation any of us anticipated. Lots of time and effort have gone into planning our traditional fair and now we are regrouping to change directions. I will miss seeing 4-Hers excitement and completed projects during project check-in and at livestock shows, but with the virtual fair I will be able to see that just in a different platform. We are committed to making this the best virtual fair anyone could ask for” said Spencer County 4-H Youth Development Educator Jennifer Mayo.

The Spencer County 4-H Association will continue to abide by local and state guidelines, as well as those set forth by Purdue University and use best practices when making decisions that affect our youth and families. We look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of our 4-Hers and beginning our summer 4-H programs. For more information on Purdue Extension Spencer County programs please visit extension.purdue.edu/Spencer