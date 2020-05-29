Springs Valley Bank & Trust Makes American Banker’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has been named to American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts in the nation. In its May 2020 issue, American Banker ranked Springs Valley 153rd on its nationwide list. In 2019, Springs Valley ranked 102nd out of 601 banks with $2 billion or less in assets.

The study examined 511 well-capitalized publicly traded banks with $2 billion or less in assets. Rankings are determined by each institution’s return on average equity (ROAE); a measure of profitability widely used by investors to analyze business performance.

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company is a subsidiary of SVB&T Corporation, headquartered in French Lick with administrative offices in Jasper. Springs Valley Bank & Trust offers full-service bank and financial services in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties.