Study Reveals Almost 45% of Hoosiers Infected with COVID-19 Showed No Symptoms

A study conducted by the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI has recently revealed that 44.8% of people who tested positive for COVID-19 showed no symptoms during the time of infection.
This information comes after 4,611 Hoosiers were randomly selected and tested between April 25th and May 1st.
That study showed that 1.7% of those selected were positive and 1.1% had antibodies.
The study says that this information means that 2.8% or 186,000 of all Hoosiers have had COVID-19 and tests on symptomatic Hoosiers have only identified 1 in 11 infections.
This means that those who were asymptomatic could have easily transmitted the virus to anyone that they came in close contact with.
