Those Struggling From Addiction Can Still Find Help During Pandemic

As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues, a concern falls over those suffering from addictions.

Heather Terwiske is the LCSW – Clinical Supervisor of Crisis Assessment and Intervention Team at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Terwiske hasn’t seen an increase in drug use or relapses, but stressful times like these can lead to an increase in alcohol use.

“Some of that is really just due to alcohol being very socially accepted in our area,” Terwiske tells us, “and some of it is just people may see that as an effective coping skill where it may not be,”

LCSW – Crisis Intervention Specialist with Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Jennifer Merkley stated now people are off work or working from home, this could lead to a false sense of security.

“There’s more freedom and less accountability with the workforce which could potentially allow for them to increase their use of alcohol,”

Terwiske explained that the stay at home order can impact substance users or those in recovery due to a lack of routine or a new normal. Terwiske says that a “new normal” such as not going to work or being away from family and friends can be unnerving, which can lead to depressive symptoms. These symptoms can lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as substance abuse.

Terwiske says that there are plenty of ways for those suffering from addiction or those in recovery can find help during this time.

“There are a lot of online platforms that people can use. I think many things don’t necessarily have to be face-to-face.” Terwiske states that some AA and NA meetings are being held through online platforms. “Some of them are being held by either Zoom technology or some other online platform. There is also a lot of outpatient counseling centers that are using the Telehealth teletherapy platform so you can still continue to get that mental health support.”

Merkley expressed that telehealth services and over the phone meetings have been a helpful outlet for some during this time.

“We’ve also heard of that a lot of sponsors with AA and NA are being more readily available by phone as people are not able to meet in large groups together. I think most importantly people knowing that they aren’t alone. Other people are experiencing the same type of stressors and while treatment options are very different right now because it’s social distancing; help is still out there.”

For those who are uncomfortable with talking to someone locally, both Terwiske and Merkley highlighted websites for people who are struggling such as the recently launched BeWellIndiana.org and InTheRooms.com. These websites link to support forums where people can find help anonymously.

For those who are looking to take this on themselves, Dubois County Substance Abuse Council Coordinator Jenna Bieker recommends taking every day one step at a time.

“People who are suffering from addiction are really anxious and stressed out during this time because we don’t know what’s coming next and we don’t know how this is going to play out. So if you have that plus your only coping mechanism is substance abuse, that’s a really difficult place to be,” Bieker says, “Some of the people I talked to that’s taking a nap. It could be journaling. I added a guided meditation that one of my classmates in my social work program swears by. It talks to you through being on a mountain and helps you relax that way.”

Terwiske wants to remind everyone that during times like this, it’s important to stay connected.

“I think isolation can be very hard for many people. So it’s also very important that you’re still having some of those personal connections either by a phone call by an email by a text message by Zoom; you’re just still having that connection with others.”

If you’re currently seeking help, Memorial Counseling Center is offering telehealth services. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 812-996-5780, option 1. Area crisis lines are also available. For Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s crisis line call 812-827-6222. For LifeSpring Health System’s crisis line, call 812-482-4020.