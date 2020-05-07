Town of Ferdinand meetings moved to Community Center

The Town of Ferdinand is changing its meeting location because of the COVID-19.

The town council, the board of zoning appeals, and plan commission will start meeting at the Ferdinand Community Center this month to abide by social distancing guidelines.

These meetings will be held at the Community Center until July.

The public will be allowed to participate in these meetings electronically by zoom or by conference call.

Instructions are available on the town’s website, Facebook page, and by calling the Town Hall at (812)-367-2280.

Attendance at these meetings will be limited to the state’s executive order in effect at the time.

Those in attendance are required to wear face coverings, have their temperature taken, and must follow social distancing guidelines.

We’re told that the park board and economic development commission will be meeting at the Town Hall.