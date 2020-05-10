Two Indiana State Police canines receive new gear

Two Indiana State Police canines are receiving new gear.

ISP Jasper Post C K9’s Magill and Dogos received bullet and stab protective vests from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Magill’s vest was sponsored by Martina Petrigliano of Fort Lee, New Jersy, and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Martina Pet”. K9 Drogos’ vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. also donated body armor K9’s in Dubois and Martin counties this past week.