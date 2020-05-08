Two Kentucky Men Arrested After Stealing from Jasper Walmart

Two Kentucky men were arrested for theft in Jasper after stealing from Walmart.

33-year-old Artis Bunch of Utika, Kentucky, and 61-year-old James Manion of Henderson, Kentucky were both arrested on charges of Felony Theft.

Yesterday, Indiana State Police was contacted by Walmart security in Jasper, and given a description of a male subject that had just stolen items from Walmart, as well as the vehicle the subject used to escape. An Indiana State Police Detective was able to locate the suspect’s vehicle in the Jasper Rural King parking lot.

Jasper City Police eventually were able to locate and detain Bunch and Manion.

Bunch was found to have other warrants out for his arrest from Vanderburgh County for Possession of Methamphetamine a Level 6 Felony, an additional two counts of Felony Theft, and 3 counts of Misdemeanor Theft.

Manion was the driver of the vehicle used to transport the pair from one crime scene to the next. Manion had also altered the license plate on the vehicle in an attempt to deceive authorities.

Indiana State Police is investigating the possibility that the two have committed similar crimes in the area.

Both subjects were arrested and housed in the Dubois County Security Center.