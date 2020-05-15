Velpen Man Arrested in Jasper on Intimidation Charges

A Velpen man was arrested in Jasper on Intimidation charges.

46-year-old Steven Blount of Velpen has been charged with Intimidation and Criminal Mischief.

On Thursday at 10:30 am, Jasper Police Officers were called to Cathedral Health Care Center to the report of an irate man trying to get inside the care center’s building.

When officers arrived, they found that Blount had broken one of the building’s windows and made threats to the Cathedral Health Care Center Staff.

Blount was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.