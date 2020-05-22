Washington Police asking for help in identifying armed robbery suspects

The Washington Police Department is asking for the public help in identifying a pair of armed robbers.

Police say the pair robbed an All-Star Liquors store at 409 South State Road 57 last Friday.

The suspect fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

If you have information, call the Washington Police Department at (812)-254-4410, message the department’s Facebook page, or contact Detective Captain Daniel Christie by email at Dchristie@washington.us.