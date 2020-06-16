$5,000 award offered for information leading to arson arrest in Vincennes

State and local investigators are asking for help in finding the person or persons responsible for starting a house fire in Vincennes.

The fire took place at 929 Broadway Street on June 14th.

Investigators say it was intentional.

Two firefighters were injured while trying to extinguish the flames. One of them was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

Callers are not required to provide their names and may receive a $5,000 award for information that leads to an arrest.