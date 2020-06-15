American Red Cross now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

The American Red Cross is now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

This will give donors insight into whether they have been exposed to the virus.

At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

Antibody testing will also indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing.

A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.*

Individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities for June 15-30:

Daviess County Sheriff Department in Washington on Thursday, June 18th, from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Dubois Community Park Center in Dubois on Wednesday, June 17th, from 1 pm to 6 pm

Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand on Wednesday, June 17th from 10 am to 2 pm

YMCA in Ferdinand on Tuesday, June 30th, from 2 pm to 7 pm

VFW Post 2366 in Huntingburg on Tuesday, June 23rd from 3 pm to 7 pm

Shiloh United Methodist Church in Jasper on Thursday, June 25th from 1 pm to 6 pm

Knights of Columbus Council in Haubstadt on Wednesday, June 24th from 2 pm to 7 pm

Bethel Memorial Church in Princeton on Monday, June 22nd from 12 pm to 6 pm

Mt. Vernon Jr High in Mount Vernon on Monday, June 29th from 10 am to 4 pm