Carol J. Oser, 77, of Ferdinand passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. Carol was born June 21, 1942, in Huntingburg to Clarence & Dolores (Schepers) Klem. She was united in marriage to Walter Oser on September 2, 1961, at St. Mary Church in Ireland. Walter preceded her in death on October 8, 2012.

Carol retired from Masterbrand Cabinets. She was a member of St. Meinrad Catholic Church and St. Meinrad Legion Auxillary Post 366. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Carol Oser is survived by three daughters, Denise Oser of Bandon, Susan (Paul) Burch, and Bonnie Oser both of Bristow. Two sons, Kurt Oser of Siberia and Rick Oser of Bristow. 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Her mother, Dolores Klem of Jasper, five brothers, Stan Klem of Nashua, NH, Tim (Janet) Klem of Newburgh, Mark (Elaine) Klem of Cleveland, OH, Brian (Patty) Klem and Jeff Klem both of Jasper. Carol was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Oser, a son Scott Oser, a brother, Ron Klem, a grandson David Mattingly, and a great-granddaughter, Adrianna Blair.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 PM (Dubois County Time) Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Saint Meinrad Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 10:00 AM until 12:30 on Tuesday, June 23rd.