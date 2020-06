The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming in their new Deputy Sheriff, Case Cummings.

Cummings was sworn in as Dubois County’s Deputy Sheriff in a brief ceremony on Monday.

Cummings is a 30-year-old father from Montgomery Indiana. He has been a first responder and an EMT for 12 years and has worked in law enforcement for the past 9 ½ years.

Cummings will begin training and patrol work on Monday.