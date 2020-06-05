Cathedral Health Care Center Confirms Employee Has Contracted COVID-19

Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper has announced that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was asymptomatic.

Cathedral stated that All employees, including the employee who contracted the virus, were wearing masks for added protection for Residents.

The employee that tested positive is currently off work from the facility.

This is Cathedral’s first positive case of COVID-19. They have reached out to local and state health departments for guidance on any further testing they may recommend or require. Cathedral says that they are monitoring all Residents and employees for any signs and symptoms of COVID-19.