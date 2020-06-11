City of Jasper Offices To Open Up Next Week

City of Jasper Offices are set to open up next week.

Starting Monday, June 15th, City of Jasper Public Offices will be reopening to serve residents in person.

The City of Jasper wants to remind residents that the safety and health of employees and visitors are very important, so when entering, customers must have a face covering.

Customers are asked to continue using the Utility Drive-Thru services. All meetings are to be by appointment only. To schedule a meeting, call 812-482-4255.

All people are asked to social distance and maintain a minimum of a 6-foot distance from others as well as practice good hand hygiene. Hand sanitizer is available at the entrance of Jasper City Hall and is asked to be used upon entry and exit of the building.