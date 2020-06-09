Clara Mae Frick, age 88, of Huntingburg, passed away at 11:04 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

She was born May 3, 1932, in Jasper, to Henry and Philomena “Minnie” (Rausch) Kluesner; and married Wallace G. “Wally” Frick on July 21, 1949, in St. Meinrad. Clara Mae was a homemaker and loving mother to eleven children. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, V.F.W. Post # 2366 Auxiliary and the Eagles Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wally Frick, who passed away on July 7, 2004; one brother, Carl “Bud” Kluesner; one brother-in-law, Elmer Mathies; and by one grandchild.

She is survived by eleven children, Wallace (Elizabeth) Frick of Valencia, California, Donald (Dorita) Frick of Holland, Stephen (Colette) Frick of Huntingburg, Linda Gentry of Ireland, David (Sandra) Frick of Huntingburg, Daniel Frick of Huntingburg, Ray (Debra) Frick of Huntingburg, Roy (Regina) Frick of Huntingburg, Laura Frick of Huntingburg, LaDonna (Ronald) Tobin of Huntingburg and Jay (DeLisa) Frick of Ferdinand; one sister, Catherine Mathies of Jasper; by thirty grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Private funeral services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Rev. Ryan Hilderbrand will officiate at the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com