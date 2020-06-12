Complaints about suspicious male puts Huntingburg man behind bars

Complaints about a suspicious male have put a Huntingburg man behind bars.
The Huntingburg Police Department tells us that they received multiple complaints about a suspicious vehicle over a three-day period.
In one complaint, a female victim reported seeing a man multiple times on her running route. She described the vehicle as a white Ford F-150.
As a result, 64-year-old Michael Harris was taken into custody on Thursday morning and charged with a felony count of stalking.
The Huntingburg Police is also reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings at all times.
A panic button is available in the department’s front foyer to lock the front door. Central dispatch is notified when the button is pressed.
