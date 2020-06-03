Dubois County Community Foundation Announces Round of Community Grantmaking

The Community Foundation announces its most recent round of community grantmaking from The Fund for Dubois County, its unrestricted endowment pool. A total of $112,300 was made to seven local organizations.
Ferdinand Park Board received a $50,000 grant in support of the Old Town Lake project for amenities including a shelter house renovation, a kayak boat ramp and sidewalk, trail paving and a fishing pier.
Main Street Jasper, Inc., a nonprofit created by business, community and government leaders to develop an entrepreneurial network of investment and redevelopment for a healthy and prosperous downtown received a $22,500 grant for start-up costs.
Huntingburg Teen Outback received a $7,300 grant for a technology upgrade that includes a new check-in/out system to provide more secure supervision of youth attendees.
TRI-CAP received a $15,000 grant to support its health navigator position to help individuals secure health insurance by providing free education and enrollment assistance from a certified professional.
Vincennes University – Jasper received a $10,000 grant for the Catapult Indiana program – a manufacturing workforce skills training to teach basic work skills for introductory manufacturing jobs and to provide pathways to meaningful careers.
Buffalo Trace Council – Boy Scouts of America received a $2,500 grant in support of Merit Badge University and Cub Scout Fall Fun Day for Dubois County Scouts.
City of Huntingburg and City of Jasper received a $5,000 towards the development of a collaborative plan for a bicycle and pedestrian trail system connecting Huntingburg and Jasper.
