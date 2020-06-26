Dubois County Community Foundation Award $170,000 in Scholarships

Dubois County Community Foundation is pleased to announce the 2020 scholarship recipients. In total, the scholarship program awarded over $170,000 in scholarship awards to students in the county. These awards are made possible by the generosity of local donors who have established endowments to invest in our local youth and promote higher education.
Scholarships awarded include:
Al and Rosina Schuler Family Scholarship
Jason Mair (Jasper) Plans to attend Purdue University
Nathan Mehringer (Jasper) Plans to attend Purdue University
Arnold A. Schwartz Memorial Scholarship
Jude Songer (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana University
Best Chairs, Inc. Scholarship
Bralyn Boehm (Forest Park) Plans to attend University of Louisville
Noah Gehlhausen (Forest Park) Plans to attend IUPUI
Thea Petry (Forest Park) Plans to attend University of Southern Indiana
Denai Sicard (Forest Park) Plans to attend University of Southern Indiana
C.M and Rose Renneisen Scholarship
Johanna King (Jasper) Plans to attend Purdue University
Chase Mehringer (Jasper) Plans to attend Vincennes University
Critser Family Scholarship
Abbey Armstrong (Jasper) Plans to attend Ball State University
Denise Davis-Thompson Scholarship
Trenton Harrison (Northeast Dubois) Plans to attend Butler University
Edgar C., Estella M. and Kyle T. Friedman Memorial Scholarship
Abby Fischer (Jasper) Plans to attend Indiana University
Ferdinand Community Scholarship
Elizabeth Brown (Forest Park) Plans to attend Butler University
Fred Souders & Lee Ray Olinger Aviation Scholarship
Sebastian Street (Southridge) Plans to attend Purdue University
Frosty M. and Muriel Jones Scholarship
Sebastian Street (Southridge) Plans to attend Purdue University
Holland National Bank Community Scholarship
Madison Buschkoetter (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana State University
Elisha Painter (Southridge) Plans to attend Bellermine University
Mallory Spayd (Forest Park) Plans to attend Indiana University
Jane Lankford Roberts Memorial Scholarship
Laura Gobert (Jasper) Plans to attend University of Southern Indiana
Jason Feldmeyer Memorial Scholarship
Christian Geesaman (Southridge) Plans to attend Vincennes University
Owen Kinker (Southridge) Plans to attend Wabash Valley College
Jay E. Houchin Scholarship
Jessica Hurst (Jasper) Attending Indiana University
Jeanette Rauscher Scholarship
Owen Kinker (Southridge) Plans to attend Wabash Valley College
Kelly M. Krodel Special Education Scholarship
Jadon Mehringer (Jasper) Attending IUPUI
Larry G. Dugle Memorial Scholarship
Kolby Jones (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana University Southeast
Lexi Mattingly Memorial Scholarship
Chaney Barrett (Southridge) Plans to attend University of Southern Indiana
Maggie Stephenson (Northeast Dubois) Plans to attend Ohio Northern University
Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship
Grace Sickbert (Southridge) Plans to Attend Purdue University
Marcia Scanlon Scholarship
Madison Buschkoetter (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana State University
Marian Klausmeier Roettger Scholarship
Audra Hochgesang (Southridge) Plans to attend Lipscomb University
Orlan “Mockey” Lett Scholarship
Samuel White (Southridge) Attending Indiana University
Owen F. Roettger Scholarship
Brianna Stasel (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana State University
Parke-Bell Ltd., Inc. Scholarship
Samuel White (Southridge) Attending Indiana University
Pat Zehr Memorial Scholarship
Reagan Egbert (Jasper) Plans to attend Franklin College
Raphael Blessinger Memorial Scholarship
Shelby Livingston (Northeast Dubois) Plans to attend University of Evansville
Ronald E. Blesch Memorial Scholarship
Kennedy Begle (Jasper) Plans to attend Indiana University
Haley Reckelhoff (Northeast Dubois) Plans to attend University of Southern Indiana
Megan Senninger (Northeast Dubois) Plans to attend University of Southern Indiana
Jaffet Cruz Valencia (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana University
Ruby and Dick Smith Scholarship
Jaffet Cruz Valencia (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana University
Sarah Gobert Scholarship
Anna Kappner (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana University
Emily Patterson (Jasper) Plans to attend Saint Mary’s College of Notre Dame
Smith-Krapf Scholarship
Jack Gasser (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana University
Spirit of Southridge Scholarship
Jesse Prickett (Southridge) Undecided
Abigail Wright (Southridge) Plans to attend University of Louisville
Steinkamp Family Scholarship
Melisa Dubon (Southridge) Plans to attend University of Evansville
Teresa Jean Brooks Memorial Scholarship
Madison Tretter (Forest Park) Plans to attend Indiana State University
Uebelhor Family Memorial Scholarship
Conner Oxley (Southridge) Plans to attend Oakland City University
Zachary King Scholarship
Jadon Culbertson (Southridge) Plans to attend Vincennes University
AWARDED IN CONJUNCTION WITH MEMORIAL HOSPITAL FOUNDATION
Doris A. Ackerman and Family Nursing Scholarship
Sarah Pund (Forest Park) Attending Indiana State University
Mabel L. Kuebler Nursing Scholarship
Alexa Hopf (Jasper) Attending University of Evansville
Katelyn Sander (Jasper) Attending University of Evansville
Mildred E. Schwinghammer Nursing Scholarship
Lindsey Mehringer (Jasper) Attending Indiana University
St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship
Lillian Hubster (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana State University
SCHOLARSHIP RENEWALS
Best Chairs, Inc. Scholarship
Kade Allen – Ball State University
Lauren Bueltel – Western Kentucky University
Sydney Hassfurther – Southern Illinois University – Carbondale
Audra Kippenbrock – IUPUI
Austin Knies – Ball State University
Katelyn Lawson – University of Southern Indiana
Zachary Lueken – Vincennes University
Rachel Moore – Indiana University
Alana Schepers – IUPUI
Maria Sermersheim – University of Notre Dame
Bradley Vaal – Ball State University
David Wahl – University of Southern Indiana
C. M. and Rose Renneisen Scholarship
Josue Hernandez – Ozark Christian College
Maryellen Fallon – Vincennes University Jasper
Critser Family Scholarship
Haley Schroeder – Western Kentucky University
Edgar C., Estella M. and Kyle T. Friedman Memorial Scholarship
Garrett Armstrong – Purdue University
Kyle Hedinger – Hanover College
Sarah Monesmith – Butler University
Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship
Dillon Hasenour – University of Notre Dame
Conner Luebbehusen – University of Evansville
Claire Mehling – IUPUI
Marian Klausmeier Roettger Scholarship
Kera Jochem – Indiana University
Paige Meyer – Indiana State University
Christian Motteler – Indiana University
Mary Lee Schurz Healthcare Scholarship
Kayla Mundy (Southridge) – University of Southern Indiana
Owen F. Roettger Scholarship
Loren Abell – Indiana Wesleyan University
Raphael Blessinger Memorial Scholarship
Summer Herzog – Indiana University
Paige Jacob – Indiana State University
Jadon Mehringer – IUPUI
Smith-Krapf Scholarship
Allison Hassfurther – Ball State University
Andrea Rillo – University of Missouri
Mila Vernon – Ball State University
