Dubois County Community Foundation Award $170,000 in Scholarships

Dubois County Community Foundation is pleased to announce the 2020 scholarship recipients. In total, the scholarship program awarded over $170,000 in scholarship awards to students in the county. These awards are made possible by the generosity of local donors who have established endowments to invest in our local youth and promote higher education.

Scholarships awarded include:

Al and Rosina Schuler Family Scholarship

Jason Mair (Jasper) Plans to attend Purdue University

Nathan Mehringer (Jasper) Plans to attend Purdue University

Arnold A. Schwartz Memorial Scholarship

Jude Songer (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana University

Best Chairs, Inc. Scholarship

Bralyn Boehm (Forest Park) Plans to attend University of Louisville

Noah Gehlhausen (Forest Park) Plans to attend IUPUI

Thea Petry (Forest Park) Plans to attend University of Southern Indiana

Denai Sicard (Forest Park) Plans to attend University of Southern Indiana

C.M and Rose Renneisen Scholarship

Johanna King (Jasper) Plans to attend Purdue University

Chase Mehringer (Jasper) Plans to attend Vincennes University

Critser Family Scholarship

Abbey Armstrong (Jasper) Plans to attend Ball State University

Denise Davis-Thompson Scholarship

Trenton Harrison (Northeast Dubois) Plans to attend Butler University

Edgar C., Estella M. and Kyle T. Friedman Memorial Scholarship

Abby Fischer (Jasper) Plans to attend Indiana University

Ferdinand Community Scholarship

Elizabeth Brown (Forest Park) Plans to attend Butler University

Fred Souders & Lee Ray Olinger Aviation Scholarship

Sebastian Street (Southridge) Plans to attend Purdue University

Frosty M. and Muriel Jones Scholarship

Sebastian Street (Southridge) Plans to attend Purdue University

Holland National Bank Community Scholarship

Madison Buschkoetter (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana State University

Elisha Painter (Southridge) Plans to attend Bellermine University

Mallory Spayd (Forest Park) Plans to attend Indiana University

Jane Lankford Roberts Memorial Scholarship

Laura Gobert (Jasper) Plans to attend University of Southern Indiana

Jason Feldmeyer Memorial Scholarship

Christian Geesaman (Southridge) Plans to attend Vincennes University

Owen Kinker (Southridge) Plans to attend Wabash Valley College

Jay E. Houchin Scholarship

Jessica Hurst (Jasper) Attending Indiana University

Jeanette Rauscher Scholarship

Owen Kinker (Southridge) Plans to attend Wabash Valley College

Kelly M. Krodel Special Education Scholarship

Jadon Mehringer (Jasper) Attending IUPUI

Larry G. Dugle Memorial Scholarship

Kolby Jones (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana University Southeast

Lexi Mattingly Memorial Scholarship

Chaney Barrett (Southridge) Plans to attend University of Southern Indiana

Maggie Stephenson (Northeast Dubois) Plans to attend Ohio Northern University

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

Grace Sickbert (Southridge) Plans to Attend Purdue University

Marcia Scanlon Scholarship

Madison Buschkoetter (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana State University

Marian Klausmeier Roettger Scholarship

Audra Hochgesang (Southridge) Plans to attend Lipscomb University

Orlan “Mockey” Lett Scholarship

Samuel White (Southridge) Attending Indiana University

Owen F. Roettger Scholarship

Brianna Stasel (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana State University

Parke-Bell Ltd., Inc. Scholarship

Samuel White (Southridge) Attending Indiana University

Pat Zehr Memorial Scholarship

Reagan Egbert (Jasper) Plans to attend Franklin College

Raphael Blessinger Memorial Scholarship

Shelby Livingston (Northeast Dubois) Plans to attend University of Evansville

Ronald E. Blesch Memorial Scholarship

Kennedy Begle (Jasper) Plans to attend Indiana University

Haley Reckelhoff (Northeast Dubois) Plans to attend University of Southern Indiana

Megan Senninger (Northeast Dubois) Plans to attend University of Southern Indiana

Jaffet Cruz Valencia (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana University

Ruby and Dick Smith Scholarship

Jaffet Cruz Valencia (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana University

Sarah Gobert Scholarship

Anna Kappner (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana University

Emily Patterson (Jasper) Plans to attend Saint Mary’s College of Notre Dame

Smith-Krapf Scholarship

Jack Gasser (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana University

Spirit of Southridge Scholarship

Jesse Prickett (Southridge) Undecided

Abigail Wright (Southridge) Plans to attend University of Louisville

Steinkamp Family Scholarship

Melisa Dubon (Southridge) Plans to attend University of Evansville

Teresa Jean Brooks Memorial Scholarship

Madison Tretter (Forest Park) Plans to attend Indiana State University

Uebelhor Family Memorial Scholarship

Conner Oxley (Southridge) Plans to attend Oakland City University

Zachary King Scholarship

Jadon Culbertson (Southridge) Plans to attend Vincennes University

AWARDED IN CONJUNCTION WITH MEMORIAL HOSPITAL FOUNDATION

Doris A. Ackerman and Family Nursing Scholarship

Sarah Pund (Forest Park) Attending Indiana State University



Mabel L. Kuebler Nursing Scholarship

Alexa Hopf (Jasper) Attending University of Evansville

Katelyn Sander (Jasper) Attending University of Evansville

Mildred E. Schwinghammer Nursing Scholarship

Lindsey Mehringer (Jasper) Attending Indiana University

St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship

Lillian Hubster (Southridge) Plans to attend Indiana State University

SCHOLARSHIP RENEWALS

Best Chairs, Inc. Scholarship

Kade Allen – Ball State University

Lauren Bueltel – Western Kentucky University

Sydney Hassfurther – Southern Illinois University – Carbondale

Audra Kippenbrock – IUPUI

Austin Knies – Ball State University

Katelyn Lawson – University of Southern Indiana

Zachary Lueken – Vincennes University

Rachel Moore – Indiana University

Alana Schepers – IUPUI

Maria Sermersheim – University of Notre Dame

Bradley Vaal – Ball State University

David Wahl – University of Southern Indiana

C. M. and Rose Renneisen Scholarship

Josue Hernandez – Ozark Christian College

Maryellen Fallon – Vincennes University Jasper

Critser Family Scholarship

Haley Schroeder – Western Kentucky University

Edgar C., Estella M. and Kyle T. Friedman Memorial Scholarship

Garrett Armstrong – Purdue University

Kyle Hedinger – Hanover College

Sarah Monesmith – Butler University

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

Dillon Hasenour – University of Notre Dame

Conner Luebbehusen – University of Evansville

Claire Mehling – IUPUI

Marian Klausmeier Roettger Scholarship

Kera Jochem – Indiana University

Paige Meyer – Indiana State University

Christian Motteler – Indiana University

Mary Lee Schurz Healthcare Scholarship

Kayla Mundy (Southridge) – University of Southern Indiana

Owen F. Roettger Scholarship

Loren Abell – Indiana Wesleyan University

Raphael Blessinger Memorial Scholarship

Summer Herzog – Indiana University

Paige Jacob – Indiana State University

Jadon Mehringer – IUPUI

Smith-Krapf Scholarship

Allison Hassfurther – Ball State University

Andrea Rillo – University of Missouri

Mila Vernon – Ball State University