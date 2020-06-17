Dubois County Health Department confirms 1 additional case of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 1 additional case of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 243 positive cases and 5 deaths.

Local health officials are working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored.

Everyone who may have had an exposure risk is being notified so that proper infection control procedures can be followed.

This newest case is in isolation.

Out of these 243 positive cases, we’re told that 192 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

As always, remember to practice social distancing. Where a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.