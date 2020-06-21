Dubois County Health Department confirms 1 additional case of COVID-19

As of June 20, at 8 a.m., the Dubois County Health Department confirms that 1 new positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified. This brings the total to 249 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

The Dubois County Health Department is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patient are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positive cases are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths Approx. Total Tested 249 1 196 6 2121

*A p *A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well. isolation