Dubois County Health Department confirms 3 additional cases of COVID-19

As of June 5, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that 3 more positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified. This brings the total to 211 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positive cases are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths Approx. Total Tested 211 3 145 3 1558