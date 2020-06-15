Dubois County Health Department confirms 5th COVID-19 related death; 2 additional cases

As of June 15, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that 2 more positive cases and one new death of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified. This brings the total to 242 positive cases and 5 related deaths of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positive cases are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths Approx. Total Tested 242 2 175 5 1986

*A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well. isolation

“It is with tremendous sorrow that we share the news of another loss of one of our own county residence related to COVID-19,” informs Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer. “Having to report a loss is never easy. Dubois County Health Department staff and I extend prayers and deepest condolences to this individual’s family friends during this time.”