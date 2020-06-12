Dubois County Health Department holds zoom meeting; discusses social distancing and mask guidance

Local health officials held a special zoom meeting to discuss social distancing and mask guidance on Friday morning.

Dubois County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist, Shawn Werner, kicked off the meeting with virus statistics.

Data shows that Dubois County has the highest percentage of positive cases by population in District 10.

Werner then broke down the county’s cases by age. 83% of the cases are between the ages of 20 and 59. This age group consists of the vast majority of our local workforce. The population is also a large majority of individuals who are going out for groceries, shopping, dining, and other essential functions.

Dubois County Health Officer, Dr. Ted Waflart, then took over the mic.

The health officer is asking local businesses to take these 5 simple steps:

-business should require all employees to wear a face-covering (mask) when working in close contact with other workers

-establish a policy to require patrons or anyone else entering the business to wear a mask

-maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet (further is better) and install barriers when possible

-stress the importance of handwashing, sanitizer, and disinfect high contact areas often

-screen employees when reporting to work

Waflart also stresses that not taking these steps could cause the county to go back a stage in the reopening plan and could overwhelm the health care system.

There’s also a way for small businesses non-profit organizations to obtain PPE so they can reopen safely.

In order to qualify:

-the business or nonprofit must be registered to do business in Indiana with the Indiana Secretary of State

-must be employing less than 150 people

-must be an organization that used PPE to reopen and comply with safety workplace requirements

-restaurants, retail sales, personal services, and office environments.

For more information, visit backontrack.in.gov/ppemarketplace.