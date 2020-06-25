Dubois County Health Department releases COVID-19 update; no additional cases reported

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting no additional COVID-19 cases today.

As of Thursday afternoon, the county remains at 256 positive cases and 6 deaths.

Out of these 256 positive cases, we’re told that 219 people have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public. And wash your hands frequently with soap and water.