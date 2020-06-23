Dubois County School Re-Entry Taskforce releases school reopening timeline

The Dubois County School Re-entry Taskforce met today to review and discuss guidelines for safely reopening all county schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

A draft plan will be submitted to the Dubois County Health Department for review once complete. All Dubois County School Corporation Board of Trustees will participate in a joint executive session on July 7 to discuss the implementation of school safety measures in regard to the framework.

All Boards of Trustees will meet simultaneously to consider approval of the framework on July 14 at 7:30 a.m.

All required meeting postings will be sent at the appropriate date.