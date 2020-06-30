Dubois County Solid Waste District to hold special Saturday hours

The Dubois County Solid Waste District is holding another special Saturday event!

The next event takes place on Saturday, July 11th from 8 am to 12 noon EDT.

Residents are asked to save the event for those who are not able to use the processing center during the regular daily public hours.

Items normally accepted at the Process Center will be accepted during this time.

This includes electronics, appliances, household hazardous waste materials (HHW), fluorescent bulbs, cooking oil, large metal items, and tires.

For more information, visit duboiscountyrecycles.org or call the District at (812)-482-7865.

Unloading assistance will not be provided.

If residents are unable to unload themselves, they need to bring a helper.

The processing center is also implementing safety measures because of COVID-19.

Residents are required to wear a face mask when on-site, must stay in their vehicle until an attendant greets them, and must unload their own items.

One resident will be served at a time.

Process Center Saturday is for Dubois County residents only and no businesses will be accepted.

Although a large/bulky item dumpster is on-site, larger loads will be refused and referred to the Blackfoot Recycling Center in Winslow.

For those who have large and bulky non-recyclable items like matters, chairs, and couches, there is a Ferdinand Recycling and Trash drop site located at 9781 South Ferdinand Road NW now has a large item dumpster and is open Saturdays.

For more information, visit duboiscountyrecycles.org.

The next event will be held Saturday, August 1 from 8 to 12 noon.