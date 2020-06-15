Eli M. Anderson

Elijah M. Anderson, age 18 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Eli was born in Jasper, Indiana on April 12, 2002 to Scott and Nicole Anderson.

He was a graduate of the Jasper High School Class of 2020, and a member of the Cross Country and Track teams. He also played little league baseball and elementary basketball.

He enjoyed playing video games, hanging out with friends, staying fit, and being a friend to many.

Surviving are his mother; Nicole Gramelspacher (David), Jasper, father; Scott Anderson, Jasper, one sister; KayLee Anderson, Jasper, three brothers; Josh Mehringer, New Albany, IN, Isaac Anderson, Jasper, and Jace Gramelspacher, Jasper, maternal grandfather; Don Wilson, Morristown, TN, paternal grandparents; Jerry and Peg Anderson, Boswell, IN, step-grandparents; David and Mary Gramelspacher, Jasper.

Preceding him in death was his maternal grandmother, Jean Wilson.

Private funeral services for Eli Anderson will be held on Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jasper High School Cross Country or Track teams.

