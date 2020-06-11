Ferdinand Park and Recreation Department releases reopening plan

The Ferdinand Park and Recreation Department have released their plan for reopening park facilities.

This plan goes into effect on Friday.

When visiting park facilities, the department is reminding residents to:

-wear a mask when in a public space where social distancing cannot be maintained

-stay home if feeling sick, have a fever, if you have tested positive for COVID-19 or are waiting for a test result, or are at a higher risk due to an underlying health condition

-stay home if you have identified as close contact to someone who has recently tested positive

-use social distancing and remain at last 6 feet away from individuals in all areas of the park

-cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it in the trash

-wash your hands often with soap and water for at last 20 seconds. Especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

-use sanitizer

-avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

-drinking fountains will not be available until health restrictions are lifted.

18th Street Park

-upper and lower restrooms will available

-upper and lower shelter houses will be available for gatherings of up to 250 people

-playgrounds, basketball courts, volleyball pits, and horseshoe pits will be open

-softball fields will be available. Usage will be dependent on leased activities

-disc golf course and walking paths will remain open

5th Street Park

–shelter house is will be open for gatherings of up to 250 people

-shelter house restrooms will be open

-restrooms at baseball and softball fields will stay closed

-ball fields will be open

-soccer field restrooms will be closed

-soccer fields, football fields, and playgrounds will be open.

Old Town Lake

-remains closed pending the completion of construction