Five men facing drug charges after reports of suspicious activity

Five men are facing drug charges after reports of suspicious activity in Spencer County.

Shilo Bigness of North Vernon is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, Paraphernalia and Marijuana, and for visiting a common nuisance.

Dustin Embry and David Crockett, both of Richland, Jonathan Smith of Rockport, and Michael Day of Booneville are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia, and a Hypodermic Syringe, and for Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Sheriff Deputies responded to a Hatfield residence on Monday afternoon.

After locating and talking with a male subject in a vehicle, deputies asked for help from the Indiana State Police and Rockport Police Department.

Four other males were located inside the garage and didn’t have permission to be at the residence.

While executing a search warrant, police report finding drugs and paraphernalia.

All suspects were arrested without further incident and transported to the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center.