Free Fishing Weekend in Indiana This Weekend

This weekend, June 6-7, is Free Fishing Weekend for Indiana residents, who will not need a license to fish public Hoosier waters on those days.

The weekend kicks off National Fishing and Boating Week, which is June 6-14. The week is a national celebration that highlights the importance of recreational boating and fishing.

Fishing and boating are excellent opportunities to get outside and connect with family and friends while practicing social distancing. June is an especially good time to fish for largemouth bass, sunfish, catfish and Skamania steelhead.

There will be a few fishing events throughout the state on Free Fishing Weekend. To learn more about these events, see dnr.IN.gov/fishfree. This year’s final Free Fishing Day will be Sept. 26.

When fishing or doing any other activity, Hoosiers should follow posted restrictions and practice social distancing. Your fishing rod is a measure of appropriate social distance. For the most up-to-date information regarding DNR and COVID-19, visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.

