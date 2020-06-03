Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center cancels classes for remainder of 2020

A local riding center is canceling classes for the remainder of 2020.

Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center made the decision because it would be hard to maintain social distancing because the program involves close contact with all individuals in the program, including both students and volunteers.

It would also be hard to wear face masks, gloves, use hand soap and hand sanitizer constantly, and to keep equipment clean.

Before the program begins again next spring, the riding center will research how resume classes while using safe methods to keep students and volunteers safe.

Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, the not-for-profit organization with its purpose being to improve the bodies, minds, and spirits of children and adults with disabilities through the use of horse therapy.