Fundraiser Set Up To Help Jasper Skate Palace

A public fundraiser has been set up to help a local business.

Due to COVID-19, the Jasper Skate Palace has been effected like many other businesses. So some are working to help it stay on its feet.

Next weekend, from June 19th through June 21st, Jasper Papa John’s will be donating $1 for every pizza sold that weekend to the Jasper Skate Palace. People can order online or over the phone.

Tomorrow, Jasper Skate Palace will reopen its doors at 7:00 pm.