Girls On The Run hosting 5K and celebration event

Despite all the changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a local program is still committed to the emotional and physical health of girls.

Girls on the Run is hosting a virtual 5K and celebration event this Saturday, June 13th and Sunday, June 15th.

Here’s how it works:

-Register now through Sunday at gotrswin.org.

-pick a time and place this weekend (while following local social distancing guidelines) to walk or run the 5K.

The event can be completed on your own time and place- your neighborhood, even your backyard or living room

Find your “happy pace” – that might be running, walking, rolling, or biking a 5k (3.1 miles), completing the physical activity card, or a 45-minute dance party. Run, walk, roll, bike, dance, jump. Find what works for you.

A virtual celebration takes place on Saturday from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm on the Girls on the Run Facebook page.

The celebration features a warmup, official kickoff, and cool-down activities along with a dance party and exercise Tik Tok tutorial.

Live content will be available at any time.

Farbest Drive-Thru Packet Pickup takes place on Friday, June 12 from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm in Jasper at Farbest Corporate Headquarters at 1155 W. 12th Avenue, Jasper, IN 47546.

All Girls on the Run participants are asked to pick up a program shirt, water bottle, medal, and more.