Governor Holcomb announces $25 million in relief for renters

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb recently announced a new program to help renters.

The Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will use $25 million in federal CARES Act funding to help Hoosiers struggling to pay rent because of COVID-19.

This will provide up to $500 in assistance for four months, totaling a maximum of $2,000 in assistance to eligible renters to help cover past and ongoing rent payments or late fees.

This program is available to residents in all Indiana counties except for Marion County. A local $15 million CARES Act-funded program will provide aid to Marion County renters.

To be eligible, renters must meet the following criteria:

-Lost their job or part of their income due to COVID-19

-Current household income, including unemployment, is less than the household income on March 6

-Have not received rental assistance from another source

Approximately 12,000 Indiana households could be helped.

Payments will be made directly to the landlord, and the landlord must agree to participate.

Applications will be accepted online beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 13 at indianahousingnow.org.