Governor Holcomb releases new information as state prepares to enter Stage 4

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has released more details about Stage 4 of the Back on Track Indiana Plan.

The state officially enters Stage 4 on Friday.

This is 2 days earlier than previously thought.

Holcomb says the following actions will go into effect on Friday:

-Community recreational non-contact sports practices, games and tournaments may resume.

-Contact sports, such as football, basketball, rugby or wrestling, can conduct conditioning and non-contact drills. Contact sports may resume games or tournaments beginning Friday, June 19.

-Before any games or tournaments, the host must make publicly available a COVID response plan outlining the steps being taken to ensure social distancing, increased sanitation and overall protection of competitors, coaches, staff, and spectators.

-Raceways may open at 50 percent grandstand capacity.

-Pari-mutuel horse racing may begin with no spectators at Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand facilities. Charity gaming and casinos may open Monday, June 15 with the approval of the Indiana Gaming Commission.

-Conventions, fairs, festivals, parades, and similar events remain closed.

If health indicators remain positive, the state will move to Stage 5 in early July. To learn more about the different stages and the associated dates to get a better understanding about where we’re going as a state, click here to see the full plan: BackOnTrack.in.gov