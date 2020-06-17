Habitat for Humanity in Dubois County appoints new executive director

Habitat for Humanity in Dubois County has a new director.

The organization’s board of directors recently appointed Michael Richards as executive director.

Richards has served as District Director of the Lincoln Heritage District of the Buffalo Trace Council, Boy Scouts of America, and providing leadership to five counties, including Dubois County since 2013.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in airport administration from Fairmont State University.

“I am looking forward to serving Dubois County with Habitat for Humanity and providing leadership to a great team that cares deeply about helping people,” he says. “We have been partnering with families and the community to build 17 homes since 1995, and as we celebrate our 25th year, we are all very excited to be working towards our next home and spreading the mission of Habitat.”

Michael is ready to put his experience and abilities to use helping build a stronger Dubois County community through the mission of Habitat for Humanity.

“Michael’s work in our community through the Boy Scouts and the impact that service has had in his life along with his dedication made him an ideal candidate,” says Habitat board president Amy Crane. “I am glad the hiring team took the time to find a great addition to lead the organization for years to come.”

Michael and his wife, Kayla, have a young son, Warren. The family lives in Santa Claus.