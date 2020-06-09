Holiday World offering new worry-free weather guarantee

You no longer need to worry about rainy weather dampening your Holiday World visit.

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari is offering a new worry-free weather guarantee for their 2020 season.

The guarantee is activated when inclement weather closes major attractions at the park over a two hour period.

Guests will be able to visit on a different day of their choice by bringing their original ticket to the park-either the original ticket, a picture of the ticket, or a screenshot of their digital ticket.

For more information, visit HolidayWorld.com/worryfree.