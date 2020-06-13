Holiday World opening to public next week with changes in place

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari’s Opening Day is right around the corner and things are going to be a little different for park-goers.

When it comes to riding rides, the biggest change this season is the InLine Queuing System.

The tagline is “Register. Reserve. Ride”.

Before park patrons even enter through the Holiday World gates, measures will be taken to make sure crowd congestion is low.

Park-goers will need to purchase tickets online this season, so families that just show up looking to enter with no tickets will not be allowed to enter the park.

Metal detectors have been added to the park entrances, so bag checks will be more streamlined going forward.

Throughout the park, there will be over 90 hand “SANTA-tizers”, so that park-goers can stay clean.

When riders wait in line, they will see yellow footprints on the ground, indicating where they need to stand in line. If they see blue footprints, that means that riders may have to wait longer than anticipated to ride.

Holiday World opens to pass holders this Sunday, June 14th. The park opens to the General Public on Wednesday, June 17th.

Splashin’ Safari and the new ride Cheetah Chase opens on July 4th.